Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 115.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 991,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,957. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.