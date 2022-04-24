Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

