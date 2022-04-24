Credit Suisse Group Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.66.

TSE:INE opened at C$18.25 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

