CREDIT Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $183,624.71 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

