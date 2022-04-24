Critical Comparison: Enjoy Technology (ENJY) versus The Competition

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million N/A Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.25 billion $498.74 million -60,205.00

Enjoy Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enjoy Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1349 6770 12152 345 2.56

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.21% -19.31% -6.84%

Summary

Enjoy Technology rivals beat Enjoy Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.