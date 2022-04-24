Critical Comparison: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.70 -$484.89 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.20 -$38.68 million ($0.46) -9.09

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20 Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 34.95%. Honest has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 134.00%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Honest beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

