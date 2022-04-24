Critical Contrast: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) versus L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 933.78 -$144.67 million N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.69 $1.85 billion $9.11 27.21

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and L3Harris Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.69%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $252.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

