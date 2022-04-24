Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

