Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $361,141.77

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $361,141.77 and $340.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 349.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

