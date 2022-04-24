Cryptopay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CPAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.