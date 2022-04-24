CryptoZoon Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $622,286.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,187,447 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

