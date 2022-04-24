CSFB Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.31.

TSE BLX opened at C$39.10 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 244.38.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

