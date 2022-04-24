Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,017 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

