Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,718 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PEAK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

