Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.