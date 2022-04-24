Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on stock opened at $222.38 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.46. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
