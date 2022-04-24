Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of FE opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.