Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

