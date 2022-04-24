Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

