Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $321.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

