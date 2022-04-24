Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.99 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.