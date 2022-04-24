Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 117.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.