Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,062 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 112.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $168.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

