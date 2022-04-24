Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 38,538 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,626,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.