Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter.

RWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

