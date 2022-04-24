Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $152.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

