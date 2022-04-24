Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

CE stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

