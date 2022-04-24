Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,891 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.