Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 29.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $200.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

