Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,343,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,925,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

