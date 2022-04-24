Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.