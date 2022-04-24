Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $19.13 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

