Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $193.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

