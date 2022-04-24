CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

