CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 909,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

