Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $13.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.24.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

