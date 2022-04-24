DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.42 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $196.42 million and $3.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,903,801 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,903,801 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

