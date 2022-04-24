DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $844,127.50 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $844,127.50 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,676.03 or 0.99954823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

