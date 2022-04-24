Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lowered by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 5.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $48,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Datadog stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,182. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $59,771,027. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

