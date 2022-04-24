Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $148,119.68 and approximately $11,891.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.38 or 0.07409130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.27 or 0.99753507 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,217,753 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

