Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $93.58 million and approximately $536,008.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.88 or 0.07428632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,527.58 or 1.00255385 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 499,224,307 coins and its circulating supply is 496,887,936 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.