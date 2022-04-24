Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $308.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been experiencing higher logistics costs and supply chain challenges. The most significant headwinds for the business continued to be prolonged transit lead times and cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking and labor scarcity. To offset these, Deckers has been utilizing air freight. This, in turn, has been exerting pressure on margins. Nonetheless, management is trying to mitigate the impact of ongoing supply chain issues through early procurement of inventory and implementing targeted price increases to offset inflationary pressure. Well, demand seems to be strong for HOKA ONE ONE and UGG brands. Also, the company’s direct-to-consumer business has been robust. Net sales grew 10.2% during the third quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.27.

NYSE DECK opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.88 and its 200 day moving average is $334.56.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

