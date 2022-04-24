DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Market Capitalization Tops $98.22 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $175.70 or 0.00445525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $98.22 million and $660,640.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00033912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00103948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

