Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLVHF. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($187.10) to €171.00 ($183.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

