DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

