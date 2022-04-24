Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $299,632.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,286,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

