Dero Price Reaches $13.47 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $167.65 million and approximately $734,877.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.47 or 0.00033963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.96 or 0.07414025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00264507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00788615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00639627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00402343 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,443,749 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.