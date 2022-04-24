Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

