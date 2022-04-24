Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €54.20

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edenred from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

