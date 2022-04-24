Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.03.

ON stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

